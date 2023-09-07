The streets of Highlands County may be a bit safer thanks to a large drug bust from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Eight people were arrested in connection with a fentanyl dealer bust at 251 N. Lone Bay Blvd. in Avon Park Lakes.
According to HCSO officials, a search warrant was obtained and executed by the Crime Suppression Unit and SWAT for the home after a “months-long” investigation. Entrance was made by force as no one answered the door, per the HCSO report. A search of the residence turned up 29 grams of fentanyl, 8.5 grams of oxycodone, 155 grams of marijuana and “several grams” of prescription pills.
In addition to the drugs, deputies found seven phones, small baggies, cash and other drug paraphernalia such as a digital scale.
There is now a sign posted in the yard of 251 N. Lone Bay Blvd. stating the drug house was closed for business.
The eight people arrested and their charges were:
Christopher Bradley Owens, 42, of Avon Park is being charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Kemble Owens, 67, of Avon Park was arrested for resisting arrest. He has since been released. His arrest report shows he would not leave a bedroom when commanded by HCSO.
Brianna Mae Gilmore, 25, of Avon Park is being charged with possession of drug equipment and a controlled substance without a prescription. The defendant allegedly had fentanyl in foil on her person when arrested.
Tracy Leigh Carrero, 62, of Avon Park is facing charges of resisting arrest. She has since been released. Her arrest report stated she would not leave a room after deputies ordered her out.
Chaz Allen Demeere, 39, of Avon Park, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. His report stated drugs were found in his room.
Wyatt A. Watson, 27, of North Port faces possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and grand theft of a firearm.
Jessica Nicole Howell, 35, of Avon Park was arrested and charged with possession of drug equipment, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer without violence.
Briana Tara Beumel, 32, of Avon Park will face charges of possession of drug equipment, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer without violence. Beumel’s arrest report states she did not comply with commands. HCSO found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in her room.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 150 people die from a fentanyl-related overdose every day. The CDC states drugs could contain a lethal dose of fentanyl and the user would not know it because it is unable to be seen, tasted and is odorless.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid made both legally and illegally. It is prescribed for “severe pain.” Illegally, it is manufactured because of its “heroin-like” effects.
“It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous,” the CDC website states.
The CDC gives a couple of examples to show how strong fentanyl is. They show fentanyl being 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.