The streets of Highlands County may be a bit safer thanks to a large drug bust from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Eight people were arrested in connection with a fentanyl dealer bust at 251 N. Lone Bay Blvd. in Avon Park Lakes.

According to HCSO officials, a search warrant was obtained and executed by the Crime Suppression Unit and SWAT for the home after a “months-long” investigation. Entrance was made by force as no one answered the door, per the HCSO report. A search of the residence turned up 29 grams of fentanyl, 8.5 grams of oxycodone, 155 grams of marijuana and “several grams” of prescription pills.

Recommended for you