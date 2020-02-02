LAKE PLACID — Want something different for breakfast, lunch, or dinner? Then the newly opened La Pupusa Queen restaurant in downtown Lake Placid is the place to go. Located at 210 N. Main Ave., the menu offers traditional foods enjoyed in El Salvador.
Owners Emmanuel, Rosa, and Dolores Cabrera, call it a family restaurant where their customers can experience another culture. Perhaps, before we go any further, you are wondering what a ‘pupusa’ is. Well, it’s a flatbread made from cornmeal flour, stuffed with a choice of ingredients, such as chorizo sausage, shredded steak, Salvadorian-style sour cream, cheese and things like that.
Emmanuel Cabrera says, “We are happy serving food from our Salvadorian culture here in Lake Placid.”
Prior to moving to Lake Placid, the Cabreras had restaurants in New York so, you’ll find some items on the menu from there as well.
While the menu is written in Spanish, the English translation follows. A Desayuno Bukele is actually two eggs any style with special sour cream, cheese, homemade refried beans, chorizo sausage, plantain, and coffee. Then there’s a Sandwich De Pollo Milanesa, which consists of a chicken cutlet, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Going back to the pupusa’s, they come with homemade cabbage, red sauce and green sauce. Beyond that you get to pick: cheese, beans, shredded pork, spinach or zuchinni and cheese, and any combination of ingredients. Ask about their desserts and daily specials too.
La Pupusa Queen is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They offer sit down in the cozy dining room, take-outs, and even delivery all the way to Sebring. If you would like to have them cater a luncheon, meeting, or special event, just call 863-659-1445. Buen Provecho!