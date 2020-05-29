Elaine “Franny” DeLuca
Elaine “Franny” DeLuca, 88, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. Elaine was born to Lewis and Frances (Kuhns) Roedell in Effingham, Illinois on June 14, 1931. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Frank DeLuca, in Waukegan, Illinois on Jan. 27, 1951. They moved to Miami, Florida and then to Key Largo, Florida before moving to Highlands County in 2000. She was of the Roman Catholic faith. Elaine had a love for square dancing, ceramics and painting.
She is survived by her loving husband, Frank of Sebring, Florida; sons, James DeLuca (Deborah) of Miami, Florida, and Frank DeLuca Jr. (Barbara) of Wildwood, Illinois; daughter, Linda Cochran (Wayne) of Labelle, Florida; sister, Colleen Maslowski; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com