SEBRING — Carlton Elder Jr., 32, of Fort Meade, was arrested Monday for an incident that took place on Feb. 19. He is facing two counts of a false report to use firearms in a violent manner and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit, someone, who would later be identified as Elder, called the Taco Bell in Sebring at 11:31 a.m. Elder allegedly informed the staff that he was going to “shoot the place up.”
Shortly later, about 11:39, another call to the restaurant with the same threat came in. Deputies had the phone number, which was from an 863 area code. During the investigation, HCSO determined the phone number belonged to Elder and obtained a Fort Meade address for him. The phone was also connected to an IP address on Charleston Avenue in Fort Meade.
The residents at the Charleston Avenue home told HCSO and detectives from Polk County Sheriff’s Office that Elder was at their home on Feb. 19 and he was using his phone outside, so they did not know if he called the restaurant.
Remarks post Miranda have been redacted from the report. Elder is in the Highlands County Jail with a $22,000 bond.