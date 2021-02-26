SEBRING — A man with multiple felony convictions, on release from prison, received a life sentence in court Wednesday.
Steven Elder, 48, who was on parole from prison, will now go back to prison for the maximum sentence, said Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin after Wednesday’s hearing. Houchin said the hearing in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada was the first in-person hearing held at the Highlands County Courthouse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
He was found guilty on July 17, 2019 of burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm and armed burglary. Since then, his case has been in appeal. According to court records, his sentencing was first scheduled for Aug. 26, 2020, and has been continued several times since then.
On Nov. 8, 2018, Elder was arrested on 12 counts of grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a structure while armed, grand theft, more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon, in connection with the theft of 12 firearms, diamond earrings and other personal items from a home in Lorida.
His co-defendant, 49-year-old Carylon Maris Tyson, made a plea agreement on July 24, 2019, to charges of grand theft of a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle, with maximum sentences of five years on each — 10 years total.
At the time of his arrest, Elder had six previous felony convictions, the most recent for dealing in stolen property. In addition, Elder had not had his rights restored and was not supposed to be in the possession of any firearms.
Markland continuedThe murder case against 36-year-old Phillip Justin Markland has been continued again to the afternoon of April 21. He has a new attorney, Donna Mae Peterson. He stands charged with murder in the death of his uncle, 61-year-old Thomas Markland, after an argument on June 15, 2014.
One of his previous attorneys sought hearings on a “Stand Your Ground” defense, then to determine if Markland is mentally competent to stand trial. His most recent ex-attorney requested authorization to retain an expert on the Vietnam War to aid in the defense.