SEBRING – Police found the bodies of an elderly married couple in their Memorial Drive home Friday night. There are no signs of foul play, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
“We are conducting a death investigation, but there are no indications of any criminal or suspicious circumstances,” he said.
The husband fell and hit his head during his daily walk last week, said Alex Rodriguez, a neighbor who witnessed him fall.
“I went over to him; he didn’t know he had a big knot the size of an egg, an inch off his face. I told him an ambulance is coming.”
Rodriguez said an ambulance arrived and took the husband to the hospital. Rodriguez, who told the man that he’d pick him from the hospital once he was released, awaited the call to pick him up, but it never came. The husband apparently had made other arrangements to return home from the hospital last week.
Then, on Friday night, Sheriff’s Office vehicles descended on the home after the bodies were discovered. There is no apparent connection to the man’s fall and the deaths of the two.
According to Rodriguez, the couple were great neighbors.
“He was my friend for years, he did yard work and walked in the afternoon,” Rodriguez said of the husband. “His wife was always hanging clothes outside. He did garage sales on weekends at his house.”
The husband also enjoyed classic cars, the neighbor said.
“He showed me his older Mustang in the garage, he was really proud of it,” Rodriguez said.
The wife did not accompany him in the ambulance to the hospital. Rodriguez spoke to her in her doorway after her husband was taken to the hospital.
“She was crying, and I gave her my number so I could go and pick him up,” Rodriguez said.