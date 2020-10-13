I am a lifelong Highlands County resident and plan on living here for as long as I can. I want to see it improve as much as possible, in order to secure its place in the near future. Yet, watching the portion of last Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting made me question how far we can progress.
Last Tuesday, I watched Commissioner Arlene Tuck come under intense scrutiny for her Facebook postings that clearly showed racist sentiment. Commissioner Tuck shared a post in which called for all Muslim candidates for Congress to be voted against on the basis of their religion. Commissioner Tuck posted an alarming message that declared that Minnesota and Michigan were “gone to Muslims.” Moving past these racist posts is the one that stated, “Let’s bring back the draft and get a bunch of these 18-25 year old kids something fun to do.”
When confronted with this, she initially defended herself on Facebook by claiming her account was hacked. This claim was quickly contradicted by the statement put out by commissioner Chairman Ron Handley. Then, in person, she stated that she had never partaken in racist activities because she was of Hispanic descent.
Being of Mexican descent, I can say that race does not serve as an excuse for any racist messages. If I were indoctrinated with ideas of hate, it does not matter than I am of Mexican descent. Hating other people because they are of a different religion is inexcusable, regardless of what race you belong to. Just like being white does not make you racist, being of a certain race does not make you or prevent you from being a racist.
Commissioner Tuck was defended by Highlands County Tea Party John Nelson, who used the First Amendment’s freedom of speech to defend Commissioner Tuck and sees nothing wrong with Commissioner Tuck’s posts. For the most part, John Nelson is correct. Everyone has the right to hold their own opinions, liberal or conservative. The line for this freedom is drawn when ideas of hate are vocalized. Yet, John Nelson skips over the portion of the First Amendment that protects the freedom of religion. Nowhere in that portion of the amendment does it specify a certain religion nor does it discriminate against a certain one. Any person can worship their religion, whether it be Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, or any religion.
As badly as she may want, Commissioner Tuck cannot pick and choose pieces from the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. To further oppose their defense using the First Amendment, Commissioner Tuck often used racist language when attacking those who believed in the Black Lives Matter movement. It was not attacking the belief, it was attacking the person.
What is most shocking about this entire incident is that the words of hate are not coming from an average resident. They are coming from a county commissioner, a person meant to represent all peoples. County commissioners make significantly more than the average yearly salary, so they are supposed to be held at higher standards. She showed no regret in her actions and only wanted to challenge those who saw her actions as wrong. It is why I choose to not stay silent after last Tuesday’s meeting.
Additionally, though many have done away with the era of political correctness, there will always be respect. Commissioner Tuck cannot respect that other people either may not have the same beliefs as her or have a different religion.