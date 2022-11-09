LAKE PLACID — Local residents stood in line at the Genesis Center to send one of two messages to elected officials: You can stay in office or You gotta go.
Though Americans are at odds with one another and not speaking, that division was not evident in Lake Placid as people awaited their turn to go inside the polling site. Voters smiled and greeted others they didn’t know and joked pleasantly with helpful poll workers. They voted without rancor or feeling the need to make comments about the other.
Those standing in line included Janet Gavilan, who brought her granddaughter to vote for the first time. Voting gives one a voice in government, she said.
“If you don’t go and vote, you can’t say anything about the government,” Gavilan said. “If you can’t vote, you can’t have a say over the government.”
Her granddaughter, Anet Martinez, said her generation must play a larger role in their local and federal government.
“This is my first time voting, and I’m excited,” she said, smiling shyly. “Young adults of my generation do not vote as much as they should. If they see what’s going on in our community, why not go out and vote?”
Anita Zahn said she was ready to vote.
“I’m tired of what we’ve gone through in the past 2½ years,” Zahn said without being specific.
Karen Healy, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, said elections were expected to be peaceful in spite of warnings from the Department of Justice’s Central Florida Office and the FBI that political violence could occur on Election Day in battleground states. They did not point to any specific threats in Highlands or other Central Florida counties.
“All is well this eve before Election Day,” Healy said cheerfully Monday evening. “There are no threats that I am aware of and security is good. I would like the voters to go vote at their precincts.”