LAKE PLACID — Local residents stood in line at the Genesis Center to send one of two messages to elected officials: You can stay in office or You gotta go.

Though Americans are at odds with one another and not speaking, that division was not evident in Lake Placid as people awaited their turn to go inside the polling site. Voters smiled and greeted others they didn’t know and joked pleasantly with helpful poll workers. They voted without rancor or feeling the need to make comments about the other.

