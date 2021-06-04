Election laws shouldn’t change
It’s pretty pathetic that states look at changing election laws just because their favored candidate lost. Maybe the candidate lost because people finally got a good look at his personality, the way he demoralized people and make it look like our democracy is being changed to live under a dictatorship or being ruled by a tyrant.
Election laws are good, but they must be reasonable and show some common sense. A law stating that someone or a state legislative can toss out votes of a county is craziness. Proof of election fraud is required to overturn the voters vote, we don’t live in a third-world country.
Voting laws requiring some type of personal ID is a good requirement, everybody should have something to identify themselves. Having ballot boxes in government facilities is also probably a good idea. Early voting has been great and there should be no distinction between normal voting and early voting. I can’t believe a state has an early voting list. Get real, they’re equal.
I can’t believe the talk in the United States of America. We don’t want our nation ran like a “Banana Republic” or have a “Tinhom director” as our president. We need to be proud of our country and try and work together, the security of our country is important. In my many years of age, I never thought I would see basically a cult leader make it to the presidency. Let’s think about the future of our country, we don’t need to tear our country down.
Final note: If a ballot is thrown out, that means that all candidates don’t get the vote (includes state and local officials). You can’t pick and choose which candidate to throw out. Election laws affect all political parties. Several voters could be affected.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park