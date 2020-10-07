Genesis 1:27 – God created us in His image, male and female He created us. This makes all life sacred! This would rule out abortion, physician assisted suicide, and the LGBTQ agenda. God is the author of life, marriage, and family.
Below are three voter guides that don't tell us how to vote, but tell us where the president and former vice-president stand. The information is documented.
- Florida Family Policy: flfamily.org/resources/voter-guides
- Family Research Council, FRC Action, prayvotestand.org/pres-guides
- IvoterGuide: Be sure to read Dr. Dobson's open letter: drjamesdobson.org/about/october-newsletter-2020
May America bless God and honor Him with this election.
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S.
Babson Park