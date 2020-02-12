We are in to the new year and that means elections coming in August. The candidates will start their campaigning with meetings, fundraisers and “meet and greet” sessions.
I had written a letter earlier endorsing a favorite candidate for Clerk of the Courts, Jerome Kaszubowski. A family man and community-minded individual has 30 years’ experience on the job already. Learning from the late Luke Brooker, and presently deputy to retiring Bob Germaine, Kaszubowski has the training and expertise to handle the responsibilities of the highly critical and important position in county government.
His list of accomplishments is lengthy but goes along with his list of responsibilities on the position of Clerk of the Courts. Happily married to Margaret for 30 years, his two daughters, son-in-law, stepson and five grandchildren will agree that husband, father, and grandfather is the best candidate out there.
We agree, so mark your ballot. Kaszubowski next August.
Hal Graves
Sebring