COVID-19 or no COVID-19, election time is slowly approaching and local and state offices are up for grabs. Whether or not you can vote by mail or hopefully in person, terms for various offices are due for the next few years.
In the past I have written several letters for the candidate of Clerk of the Courts, Jerome Kaszubowski, and I am now writing another to show support and encourage all of you voters to put this man in the office that he has been a deputy clerk for over 30 years. It stands to reason that with this much experience, Jerome is the most qualified candidate, as he can simply move on with the many issues of county problems that he has been working on.
A solid family man, he has also been instrumental in many countywide programs and has held a position of authority in many county functions. He is the former president and board member of the Heartland Christian School (now known as Heartland Christian Academy) and is an executive member of the Highlands Republican Committee.
Married for close to 30 years, wife Margaret, three children Seth, Kayla and Hanna, along with five grandchildren show a stable and firm commitment to the job of Clerk of the Courts and the people of Highlands County.
Put your X next to the name Kaszubowski.
Hal Graves
Sebring