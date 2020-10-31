SEBRING — Elections staff in Highlands County got phone calls from voters Friday about a truck with loud speakers.
Usually, people would consider that a noise complaint, but this happened near an early voting location and the speakers were reported to be broadcasting campaign messages.
Staff at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office said that motorists “can’t be near the voting site with that going on.”
They also got calls about a truck with campaign flags on it, but that is allowed as long as the driver goes in to vote and then leaves.
The rules for polling places are that anyone can stand nearby waving flags and signs, cheering for their candidate, as long as they are at least 150 feet from the front door of the voting site. That’s why voters will often see campaign boosters stationed across or down the street from a voting precinct on Election Day, but never in the parking lot or outside the door.
It’s a violation of state law to solicit people within that radius of a polling place to vote for a certain candidate or to vote a certain way for a referendum.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said that includes “blasting” a campaign message into that area. People cannot randomly drive through the area with a loudspeaker or decorated vehicle, either.
“They should be there to vote,” Ogg said.
Voters may wear their preferred campaign clothing, promoting the name of a candidate, when they go in to vote, as long as that is all they are there to do.
However, they are not allowed under any circumstances to talk to anyone about how they intend to vote or solicit people to vote a certain way.
Poll workers are strictly prohibited from wearing campaign-oriented clothing or buttons, or encouraging anyone to vote a certain way.
According to the poll workers’ handbook, put out by the Florida Department of State, “to solicit” or “solicitation” includes:
- Asking someone for their vote.
- Offering to assist someone to vote.
- Asking for someone’s opinion.
- Asking for a contribution.
- Displaying political advertisements or campaign materials, except for voters who, without loitering, directly enter and exit the polling place when they are present to vote.
- Distributing any political or campaign material or handout.
- Conducting a poll, except for an exiting poll.
- Asking someone to sign a petition.
- Selling any type of item.
Candidates, journalists and law enforcement are allowed at polling places to vote only. After they vote, they are not allowed to loiter, except for journalists and other pollsters doing exit polls.
Ogg said the exit polls cannot be done where the voters enter the facility. It cannot be influencing the voter. Therefore, any exit poll at a location that has one entrance/exit must be done away from the building.
A truck driving around might have been said to have been soliciting people inside the 150-foot radius, Ogg said, because it could clearly be heard by voters.
However, law enforcement officials said they don’t have anything on the books that addresses that, specifically.
Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department, said loud speeches, announcements or music from a car stereo formerly would have come under the heading of a noise ordinance violation. However, the Florida Supreme Court effectively overturned all local ordinances regarding noise in 2012 when it rejected the state noise law as unconstitutional. The Florida high court found that the state law telling drivers who blast their car stereos to turn down the volume unreasonably restricts free speech rights.
Elections staff said that Friday saw a “truck milling around” at one or more of the three early voting locations broadcasting campaign messages.
On Tuesday, the Elections Office will open 25 precinct voting locations in an election that has already had a contentious presidential race. Locally, that has included vandalism and theft of campaign signs, including trespassing on private property.
Turnout has been heavy already, too.
As of Friday afternoon, the Supervisor of Elections Office at www.votehighlands.com listed 37,648 ballots cast out of the 66,317 active registered voters, or 56.77%.
Ogg said, as of Friday afternoon, her staff had already tabulated more than 18,600 votes.
Any local voter with a different or missing signature on a mail-in ballot has two days and overseas military personnel in the same situation have 10 days to submit an affidavit to have their ballot verified.
That’s only if, Ogg said, their original mail-in ballot was received in time. Local voters have to get it delivered to her office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Overseas military need to have theirs postmarked by that time.