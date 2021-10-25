SEBRING — One year later, as many candidates and elected officials continue to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Florida Supervisors of Elections association has asked them to tone down the rhetoric or risk undermining all national and local elections.
“The Great American Experiment, our cherished democracy, is under threat. Our nation is only as strong as the faith our citizens have that their voice, their vote, has a say in our government,” Florida’s elections supervisors said in a statement released this week. “In this hour, public trust in our elections is being systematically undermined, to the detriment of all Americans.”
The letter goes on to state that elections officials take “We the People,” as a professional and personal mantra to ensure elections on every level are secure, sound and fair. They continuously strive to debunk false claims, the letter states, and provide voters with accurate election information.
“We are dedicated to the cause of election integrity, ensuring that every eligible voter’s ballot is counted accurately and that no fraud takes place. But false claims of fraud do not strengthen our elections,” the letter states. “Instead, they degrade confidence in the institutions, and discourage citizen participation in our democracy.”
The “misinformation, disinformation and malinformation” that has circulated in the last year has not only sown discord and undermined trust, the letter states, but has led to many election supervisors being threatened by their fellow citizens.
“There is ‘politics’ and then there’s ‘elections,’” Assistant Supervisor of Election Karen Healy said. “If this misinformation and malinformation is out there, it does nothing but undermine the public confidence in what we do.”
Healy said most people probably don’t realize the level of security factors elections workers have in place to ensure no one tampers with or mishandles ballots. Those measures include security cameras and locked ballot boxes brought in with care from the polls. They also include constant upgrades to their computer software and hardware to prevent cyberattacks. The Supervisor of Elections Office has glass partitions that allow the public to come in and view the process, she said.
Not many do. A recent publicized demonstration Friday afternoon in Avon Park of a Logic and Accuracy Test of all election equipment was attended by the Avon Park City Canvassing Board members, but not by the public, she said, even though it was open to the public.
For the 2021-21 fiscal year, the Supervisor of Elections Office has a $1.22 million budget, nearly twice this previous fiscal year’s budget. It’s in preparation for Florida’s gubernatorial and the national mid-term elections on Nov. 8, 2022, shortly after the end of the fiscal year.
The budget year is split between the primary and general elections, Healy said. Budgets are figured based on how much has been used over previous years along with estimates of what cutting-edge technology is going to be needed for the future.
Healy not only wants to see fewer instances of anyone, official or private citizen, passing along misinformation about the integrity of elections, but also would like to see them tone down their statements about candidates from the rival camp. She’s seen too many instances of slander coming from both sides, she said, and advises that does not help the process, either.