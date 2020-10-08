SEBRING — Five times since the founding of the United States, presidential candidates have won the popular vote but lost the election to the Electoral College.
Some have begun to wonder if it might be better to end that system for a popular vote, but doing so may not be as easy as it seems.
“The small rural states will never give up their power,” said Dr. Marcy Everest, professor of political science at South Florida State College. “They are never going to agree to give electoral votes to who wins the national vote.”
It came from the aftermath of the Revolutionary War. In 1787, just four years after England recognized the United States’ independence, the nation was in a huge economic depression, Everest said. Commerce had ground to a halt with food shortages, no national trade laws, every state printing its own currency, with exchange rates changing by the hour.
The nation had no funds for an army or navy and no way to pay back foreign powers who helped them win the war. The Founders figured they had two years, at best, before another nation invaded.
Also, Shay’s Rebellion in 1786 had shown the nation couldn’t afford to compensate its veterans, who, still trying to rebuild their lives, were unable to pay taxes to help the nation rebuild.
The Founders met during a sweltering summer in Philadelphia for the Constitutional Convention of 1787 and told the public they wanted to “tinker” with the Articles of Confederation.
“They knew they would have to throw them out and start from scratch,” Everest said.
They just didn’t want to panic a public that had just overthrown the previous government.
“This was ‘Crisis Management 101,’” she said.
They discussed having Congress pick the president. The Founders chose a popular vote, but the number of white male property-owners in southern states was low.
Thus, Founders did the “Three-Fifths Compromise. Slaveholder states could count three fifths of enslaved people for the population-based House of Representatives and the Electoral College.
“Ever since then it’s given the old southern slave states a heavier weight,” Everest said. “It was the only way the southern states could have influence in elections, [but] it pulled the country out of the ditch and got the economy moving.”
The Electoral College was never intended to be the “perfect” system for picking the president, said George Edwards III, emeritus political science professor at Texas A&M University in an article for History.com.
“It wasn’t like the Founders said, ‘Hey, what a great idea! This is the preferred way to select the chief executive, period,’” Edwards said. “They were tired, impatient, frustrated. They cobbled together this plan because they couldn’t agree on anything else.”
Akhil Reed Amar, who teaches constitutional law at Yale University, said in his book, “The Constitution Today,” that the system had bias in favor of slavery. For 32 of the Constitution’s first 36 years, a slave-holding Virginian held the presidency.
Virginia was the California of the era, according to a Time Magazine essay based on Amar’s book. Out of the 91 electoral votes at that time, Virginia had 12, more than one fourth of the 46 needed to win an election.
After the 1800 census, Amar said, Pennsylvania had 10% more free people than Virginia, but still got 20% fewer electoral votes.
Also, the more slaves bought or bred, the more electoral votes a slave state would receive, he said. Any freed or escaped slaves who went north would take electoral votes with them.
“By the time of the Civil War, there was no way slavery would extend west, because none of [the western] states would have anything to do with it,” Everest said of the road to abolition. “[They were] kicking that can down the road for 60 years.”
She said it was an economic problem as much as a moral one: A unified country can’t exist with competing economic systems of slave labor against a free market economy.
Slavery needed to end in the South, Everest said. No one wanted to work for free if they could make it to the North and get paid for work.
Editorials in newspapers at the time, she said, argued that the influx of people who escaped slavery also flooded the job market, creating competition for people already there.
Everest points out that without slave labor, the nation could not have competed in the global market during those early years, but slavery needed to end.
Amar also said one Founding-era argument for the Electoral College was that ordinary Americans in a vast continent lacked good enough communication and information to choose presidential candidates directly.
Early emergence of national presidential parties rendered that objection obsolete, he said, because people could then evaluate candidates based on those parties’ platforms.
Another reason the Electoral College persists today, Everest said, is because it benefits the small, rural and less-populated states.
The 12th Amendment, which establishes the Electoral College, states that every four years, electors are chosen and meet in their respective states to vote for the president and vice president.
Their votes are tallied, listed, signed, certified, then sent to the Senate and counted by the Senate President, also known as the sitting vice president.
The person with the most votes is president, but if no one has a majority, then the House of Representatives — each state getting one vote — chooses the president from the three who got the most votes.
“We are the only democracy on the planet that doesn’t elect by popular vote,” Everest said.
Since 1988, the Republican Party has not won the popular vote for 28 of those 32 years, she said. The one exception is 2004, by roughly 500,000 votes, or less than the population of present-day Polk County, Florida.
There is a move now for states to give their electoral votes to the national popular winner, not the winner in that state. It would need all states agreeing to do it to change the system, and aside from the fact that amending the Constitution is an arduous process, Everest said small states won’t do it.
When asked if adding Puerto Rico and/or the District of Columbia as states would shift the electoral balance, she said it might, temporarily.
It would change the Senate, but not the House of Representatives, she said.
Plus, a state that votes “blue” or “red” now might change its color in the future.
“’All politics is local,’” Everest said, quoting former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.