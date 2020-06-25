Location of couch fire

Fire crews reported to a house fire in the area indicated by an arrow on this map, in the 210 block of East Camp 'N Comfort Lane. It turned out that an electrical malfunction ignited a couch cushion, and the fire was quickly put out, with $500 in damage and no injuries.

 COURTESY PHOTO/GOOGLE MAPS

SEBRING — An electrical malfunction ignited couch cushions in a home on Wednesday.

Highlands County Fire Rescue officials said there were no injuries and damage was minimal.

Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said the damage was valued at $500.

The fire took place, or at least was called out to fire stations, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Bashoor said, for a house in the 2100 block of East Camp 'N Comfort Lane, off State Road 17.

Fire units deployed from Sun 'N Lake Station 7 and West Sebring Station 9, as well as a medical unit from EMS Station 17 and Battalion Chief 1.