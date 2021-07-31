AVON PARK — A 33-year-old man who apparently accidentally electrocuted himself in Avon Park Thursday has died, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.
The unidentified man, who was working on a vehicle at a home on Lone Bay Boulevard around 7:40 p.m., was laying on the wet ground while welding a bracket to a muffler, county officials said. The welding machine, which generates enough heat to melt solder and other metals to join metallic parts, had been hard wired into a house breaker that powered an outdoor light pole, he said.
“Somebody killed the power and pulled him out from under the car, and tried to resuscitate him,” the official said. “Highlands County Fire Rescue transported him to AdventHealth Sebring, where he was pronounced deceased.”
Florida homeowners, unfortunately, have been electrocuted when trimming trees near electric lines, during and after storms when they touch downed wires, and when they contact underground power sources when digging.
Home generators must also be operated with caution.
When Hurricane Irma ravaged Sebring and the rest of the county in September 2017, Highlands County Emergency Management worried that homeowners relying on power generators could be electrocuted.
“To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions,” county officials said. “Operate it on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up on poles. Do not touch the generator with wet hands.”