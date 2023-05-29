The electronic courthouse sign that guides visitors to the right courtroom is operating again.
That’s good news for defendants and witnesses sitting in the wrong courtroom as their cases are called in another courtroom. It’s also good news for judges who have had to hold up the docket as deputies go into the hallway to see if the next defendant or witness may be wandering the building. It could prevent judges from arresting people for not showing up – though they’ve shown up in the wrong courtroom. Not that it’s happened, but it has been close.
“It keeps defendants from being in the wrong courtroom and reduces the risk of warrants being issued because they were in the wrong courtroom,” said Leticia Arceo, employee relations/public information coordinator with the clerk’s office.
Sometimes people don’t know whether their traffic cases are civil matters or criminal matters.
“It is especially beneficial to criminal/civil traffic on the days they both have traffic court,” Arceo said. “Very rarely does the public know the difference between criminal and civil traffic or in their mind, believe it is civil traffic because they were given a ticket and not arrested.”
The brightly-lit board outside the first-floor courtrooms displays the defendant’s name, defendant’s case number, and the date and time the case will be heard. It also displays the name of the judge who will hear the case. If it’s Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, it’s probably in felony court in Courtroom 2B. If County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour is listed, the case will be heard in Courtroom 1B.
Other electronic signs around the courthouse direct visitors to the clerk’s office, the office where one pays traffic fines, and other departments.
Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County’s Clerk of the Court, said the signs save time for visitors and employees.
“I agree that it is good to have the electronic dockets back online,” he said. “They are very helpful in assisting the public with locating their hearing room, courtroom or Clerk department, similar to the electronic monitors at the airport that help passengers find their gates.”
The sign, which was dark for some time, was repaired by Court IT employees who maintain the virtual courtroom platform. They also ensure the microphones, large wall monitors, and recording systems inside the courtrooms are operating.
“The Clerk appreciates the Court IT team bringing the monitors online,” Court Services Senior Director David Ontermaa said. “The information displays can be used to find a courtroom, and many of them also display clerk office locations for the public.”