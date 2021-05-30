This home is located at 3033 Hawks Landing Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $3,250,000 and is listed by Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Elegance and luxury describes this meticulously appointed smart home in the heart of Sebring. This beautifully appointed home was designed to maximize luxury and comfort. A relaxing retreat that provides the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that is so eagerly sought in Florida.
You are immediately welcomed by the beautifully landscaped courtyard, it’s circular drive and the Mediterranean architecture. Upon entering the grand front entrance, your eyes are drawn to the beautiful spiral staircase leading to the upstairs landing. Straight ahead you are beckoned to the amazing living space that opens to the tropical outdoor living area.
You are immediately immersed in the true Florida lifestyle. From the open gourmet kitchen to the elevator that delivers you to the expansive master wing, which includes a sitting room and a morning kitchen. As you are standing on the bridge landing you take in the panoramic views of the lower open spaces and tranquil Lake Huckleberry.
Spend your evenings outdoors, where there is a tropical paradise, with an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and several seating areas.
Indoors you can spend your evenings watching a movie in the 11-seat theater or a fun game of pool or foosball in the billiards room. For a more quite relaxing evening you can enjoy a good read either in the office/library or on the private veranda off the master wing.
If you choose to take a stroll through the gardens you will encounter many fruit trees and tropical foliage (fruit trees include: mangoes, jackfruit, custard apples, sugar apples, star apples, Barbados cherries, bananas, lychee tamarind, June plums, avocados and pineapples).
This home does come fully furnished. The only exclusions are the art work, rugs and personal items.
This home is located in the exclusive Hawks Landing, a gated community. Sebring is home to the 12 Hours of Sebring, and only a short drive to Lake Placid, which is the Caladium Capital of the World. Centrally located, it is only 1 1/2 hours from the West Coast and approximately 1 1/2 hours from the East Coast. If you enjoy fishing or water sports, Highlands County may be the place for you. It is home to over 100 lakes ranging in size from 10 acres, to the fifth largest lake in Florida, 27,600-acre Lake Istokpoga.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send an email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS# 280678