Elizabeth Matterson
Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Vincent Matterson, 84, died May 27, 2020 in Falls Church, Virginia. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth Vincent.
Liz graduated from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1953, Cazenovia Junior College in 1955 and State Teachers’ College at Albany, New York, in 1957. She taught English in East Greenbush, New York and Rochester, New York and later worked for the family company, Matterson Associates, which provided management services to small trade and professional associations. During that time, she served as executive director for the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists and the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by daughter Susan in 2006, and her brother Donald (Mary) Vincent Jr. of Mechanicville, New York.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Curtiss; her daughter, Deborah (Rob) Hamlin of Falls Church, Virginia, and Rob Hamlin’s son, Andre Krueger of Olympia, Washington; niece Kim (Mike) Mann and their son Michael of Mechanicville, New York, and nephew Donald (Shari), Vincent II of Webster, New York; sisters-in-law Margaret Frederick of Marietta, Ohio, and Jean (James) Terrell of Tully, New York and Sebring, Florida; and brother-in-law James (Nancy) Matterson of Jackson, Tennessee. Her extended family of Mattersons, Terrells, Fredericks and Bacons include much-loved nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children. Also an important part of her life was Debbie and Rob’s “little brother,” Darrell Wyatt, and his mother Rebecca.
Liz was an active member of the Delmar Presbyterian Church in Delmar, New York beginning in 1966. She served as elder and chairperson of the Administration Committee and Personnel Committee.
With husband Curt, she lived in Delmar, New York, for over 50 years. They moved to Sebring, Florida, full time in 2015. There, she was an active member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and held roles on several committees.
Liz was blessed with many long-time friends, too numerous to mention by name. Liz loved spending time with family and friends, reading, and, by her own admission, napping and eating out.
Arrangements will be coordinated through Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. A celebration of life will be held this summer or fall as COVID restrictions allow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Bethlehem Cemetery on Kenwood and Elsmere Aves.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Liz Matterson’s name to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 U.S. 98, Sebring, FL 33876; 863-655-0713; slpc.embarqspace.com or to Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054; 518-439-9252, delmarpres.org.