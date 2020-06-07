Elizabeth V. Monk
Forever in our hearts.
Elizabeth Vivian Monk
July 10, 1927 to May 14, 2020
On angels wings she was taken from us, but, in our hearts she will always stay. As spring flowers were blooming everywhere Elizabeth passed away peacefully on a sunny afternoon.
Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Avon Park for 25 years. She moved to Tennessee in 2007, then in 2017 she moved to Nashvillle, North Carolina to be with her daughter Barbara. Elizabeth is survived by two daughters – Barbara Monk of Nashvillec North Carolina, and Elizabeth Law of Seymour, Tennessee. Three grandsons, Christopher Elston of Nashville, North Carolina, and Adam Shakespeare and Darren Shakespeare, both of Orlando, Florida.