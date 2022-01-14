LAKE PLACID — The Elks of Lake Placid Lodge 2661 are still accepting donations to help survivors of the brutal tornadoes that scarred the earth and destroyed towns and homes in Kentucky and other parts of the South.
Elks member John Holbrook told the Highlands News-Sun Wednesday that the benevolent organization will keep the donations open until Feb. 1, even as the organization approaches the goal of $5,000 in monetary donations. The local Elks have promised to match donations up to $5,000. If they are successful, they hope to “send a $10,000 total contribution to the Grand Lodge in Chicago to distribute to the communities in need,” Holbrook said.
Cash or check donations can be dropped off at the Lodge. Checks can be made out to Lake Placid Elks; be sure to write on the memo line ‘Tornado Relief’ and mail to LP Elks Lodge 2661, 200 CR 621, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Elks are also accepting monetary donations at the Lodge at 200 County Road 621 in Lake Placid.
“Right now we have about $4,000 in donations from the people of the area,” Holbrook said. “The generosity of the public has been great. We know we’ll get more donations in the next couple of weeks.”
Deadly tornadoes ripped through six states in just 24 hours on Dec. 10-11. The death toll in Kentucky is at least 78 with more deaths and injuries reported in other states. Homes and businesses have been decimated, impacting thousands of people and leaving many without power.