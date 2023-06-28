The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 raises money every year to pay for travel expenses for local veterans to attend the Parade of Heroes in Washington, D.C.
The Veterans Day event in the nation’s Capital involves tens of thousands of veterans marching past the memorials to World War II, the Vietnam War, and other war memorials on the National Mall.
The Lake Placid Elks will sell barbecue chicken dinners for $12 at the Lodge at 200 County Road 621 (behind the Tractor Supply store) on July 8 from 2-6 p.m. The dinners can be eaten in the lodge dining room or taken out. Drinks will be available. A local band, Southern Blend, will perform all afternoon. The lodge also will sell raffle tickets throughout the day; the proceeds from which will go toward the trip.
According to National Veterans Day Ceremony organizers, this year’s national salute to veterans will be linked with the 80th anniversary (1943) of America’s role in World War II. Following the Parade of Heroes processional between war memorials, a mass band and mass choir performance will conclude the event.
The newest memorial’s grand marble and granite columns, fountains and bronze water works mark the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of World War II., which include, of course, Europe, North Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, the South Pacific islands, and the Aleutians.
Jim Lind, the Lodge Trustee organizing the Lake Placid Elks fundraiser to get veterans to Washington in November, said the national Veterans Day ceremony on The Mall will feature veteran speakers, as well as choirs and bands from across the country.
“This event is to raise money to hopefully send 10 of our local veterans to Washington D.C. over the Veterans Day holiday to take part in the Parade of Heroes,” Lind said. “The Elks are a very patriotic organization and remain always involved in our community.”
The Elks are asking local businesses to support this event with donations of money or raffle prizes.
“This is to honor our brave men and women who gave us the greatest nation in the world, so let’s support them,” Lind said.
For more information, call the lodge at 863-465-2661 from noon onward or call Lind at 954-802-6758.