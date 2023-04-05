LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 honored its Town Employee of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year at its annual community awards dinner March 26.

Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook, himself an Exalted Ruler in the Elks, emceed the awards ceremony before an audience of Lake Placid residents and business leaders.

