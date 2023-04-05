LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 honored its Town Employee of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, and Citizen of the Year at its annual community awards dinner March 26.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook, himself an Exalted Ruler in the Elks, emceed the awards ceremony before an audience of Lake Placid residents and business leaders.
The first to be honored was Primitiva Cantwell, the Elks’ Town Employee of the Year. She works in the Town of Lake Placid’s accounts receivable section. She is also acts as a customer service representative. She often answers questions from the public when they come to Town Hall.
“Her smile always stays on,” Holbrook told the audience.
Next to be honored was Mark Fortier, chief of Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Station #39. The Elks named Fortier their Firefighter of the Year. Fortier, who has been with the station for 44 years, joined the company in July 1979. He became its chief in 1988. The mayor honored him for his life of dedication and love of community.
“He continues to answer the calls in the middle of the night,” Holbrook said. “He’s now working with a new generation of firefighters.”
The mayor joked that Fortier has seen the cost of firefighting increase over the years.
“A firetruck used to cost $40,000 when he started. They now cost $600,000,” he said.
The Police Officer of the Year went to Lake Placid Officer Aaron Allred, who hit the ground running during training and quickly learned the job, Holbrook said.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, who attended the awards dinner, nominated Allred for the honor.
“Compliments of professionalism are received on numerous occasions from his supervisors as well as the public,” Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun. “That, coupled with his strong work ethic in serving the community, makes it an easy choice to nominate Aaron as this year’s Officer of the Year.”
The Elks also named Eddie Mae Henderson as Citizen of the Year. Henderson, who has served Christmas dinners and delivered toys to people in the community since 1976, is well-loved in the community.
“She has fed more people than anyone we know of,” Holbrook said. “Her ribs at the Country Fair are to die for.”
She was not present at the awards dinner, so Holbrook plans to give the Henderson her award at another time.