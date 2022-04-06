LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2661 installed its 2022-2023 officers on Saturday, March 26. In addition, the annual Community Awards were presented by master of ceremonies and Exalted Ruler Crystel McCullough.
After a time of cocktails and dinner, the officers were installed by Grand Lodge members and emceed by Jim Lund. The officers swore to uphold the values of the B.P.O.E., which are brotherly love, charity and fidelity.
The new officers are: Exalted Ruler Crystel McCullough, Organist Gail Sansoussi, Leading Knight Amy Bovair, Loyal Knight Gerald “Jerry” Higgenbothem, Lecturing Knight, Gerald “Jerry” Harris, Treasurer Richard “Dick” Denhart, Secretary Marge Holbrook, Tiler David Abbott, Chaplain Kristyn Schwartz, One-Year Trustee Jim Lind, Two-Year Trustee Ben Henley, Three-Year Trustee Gordon Ellery Jr., and Inner Guard Cathy Keck.
McCullough is the third woman to become Exalted Ruler. She said the Elks have been doing the awards for 30 years.
“It is a great honor and privilege to be among the select few women that have been elected to serve as the Exalted Ruler of Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661,” McCullough said. “I never imagined my path would bring me here, to this lodge, working with such a diverse group of giving individuals. I look forward to another successful year.”
McCullough presented the annual Community Awards for 2021-2022. Firefighter of the Year was Damian Smith, and Police Officer of the Year went to Captain Mark Schneider, who also won the award four other times. Schneider was unable to attend so Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler accepted the award on his behalf. Town of Lake Placid Employee was awarded to Shelly Komasa. Elk of the Year was awarded to Mel Slagle. Dorothy “Dottie” Baker was named Volunteer of the Year.
A highlight of the evening was the reading of “What it Means to Love Your Country” essay contest by scholarship winner Jonathan Schumacher from Lakeview Christian School. Shelby Rivera, also of Lakeview Christian, was a scholarship winner for her essay on the same subject.
The Tharp family, owners of Golden Corral, now GC Grill House, were recognized and given a plaque for giving back to the community. During quarantine, the family served meals to those who needed it.
Frank Hartzell of Hartzell’s Meat Market & Catering was named Citizen of the Year and was given a plaque of recognition for his role in supporting the community. Hartzell often helps with school and civic group fundraisers and has fed the hungry.
A special moment of the evening was when a hefty check was unveiled in the amount of $10,000 for the relief after tornadoes ripped through Kentucky recently. The Elks matched the $5,000 in donations from the public.