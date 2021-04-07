LAKE PLACID — Like so many other organizations that had to postpone events from last year due to the pandemic, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 presented two years’ worth of community awards on March 27.
The 2020-2021 winners were: Police Officer of the Year to Captain Mark Schneider, Fireman of the Year was Chief Scott Durban, Lake Placid Employee of the Year went to Herbert Neverson, Citizen of the Year was John Honeywell (presented posthumously), Business of the Year was presented to Bates Sons And Daughters Caladiums.
The Elks Officer of the Year was Marge Holbrook and the Elk of the Year was Ron Redder.
For the service year 2019-2020, Evelyn Cresse was Elks Officer of the Year and the Elk of the Year went to Jerry Kinsey.
Other awards for the 2019-20 year were: Firefighter of the Year to Jose Ibanez, Police Officer of the Year to Jose Becerra, Town Employee of the Year was Eva Cooper-Hapeman, Business of the Year was presented to Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative, Citizen of the Year went to Vicki Spires.
Other awards for the 2019-20 service year were for the Elks Americanism Essay Contest:
Division I – 5th/6th grade
- Olivia Florio — first
- Nate Register — second
- Amy Wyland — third
Division II – 7th/8th grade
- Rylan Boak — first
- Paisley Karlson — second
- Ellie Smoak — third
The essay contest was not held in 2020-21 due to limitations established by COVID-19.