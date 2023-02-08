LAKE PLACID — If you’d like to help local military veterans travel to Washington, D.C. to the annual Parade of Heroes on Veterans Day, come and spend a great night at Elks Lodge #2661.
The annual Mardi Gras dinner/dance at 200 Country Road East in Lake Placid will have live music, and up to $6,500 in cash prizes.
The March 4 event, which lasts from 6-10 p.m., includes a great dinner-dance with a live, six-piece band. Tickets to attend the Mardi Gras event are $25 per person.
“The Mardi Gras event is a great meal, a low-boil Cajun dinner,” Elks mentor John Holbrook said. “In conjunction, there is the shootout to raise money for local veterans.”
The “Mardi Gras Shootout” consists of members firing pellet guns at rotating targets to choose winning numbers. Someone will fire at the first wheel to determine 1, 2 or a 3. The second target, which will be shot twice, will come up with 0-9 twice. So, for example, the first target comes up with a 2, the first shot at the second target is a 4, and the second shot at the second target is a 6, the three numbers are 246. For those not understanding the rules, there will be an Elks officer present to explain the rules and ensure proper procedures are followed.
The Elks will sell 300 tickets at $50 a ticket and will give away six cash prizes totaling $6,500.
The National Parade of Heroes in Washington, D.C. – which takes place Nov. 11, Veterans Day – honors veterans from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, and the War on Terror. The historic event will feature veteran speakers, as well as choirs and bands from around the nation. Each ensemble will perform songs. The veterans will participate in a processional among the war memorials on The Mall.
The Elks will pay for airfare, food, lodging and other expenses for Lake Placid and Highlands County veterans attending the event. Many military veterans are also members of the Lake Placid Elks; over the years many veterans have served in leadership positions at the post.
“We pay all their expenses, airfare, food, and lodging so they can be recognized at this great event,” said Jim Lind, Elks Lodge #2661 trustee.
“We’ve done it in the past and it’s been a great success, so we’re doing it again,” Holbrook said.
For more information, call the Lodge at 863-465-2661.