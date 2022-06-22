Elks present check to JROTC

On June 15, 2022, Dennis Green, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant accepted a check in the amount of $200 from the Sebring Elks #1529 made out to the Sebring JROTC.
Elk member, PDD Jim Mason, presented the check and thanked Chief Green and the cadets for their assistance with the Florida State Elks Golf Tournament dinner. “The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills, promote community service, instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals,” according to Chief Green.
The Sebring Elks are proud to have an ongoing relationship with this impressive organization.