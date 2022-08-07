giving out supplies

Elk members hand out school supplies organized by grade. Pictured here from left are Alesia Cheshire, Amy Ellery Gordon Ellery Jr. Grace Guest and Marge Holbrook.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

LAKE PLAICID — The Lake Placid Elks hosted a Back to School Bash on Saturday, parents saved a small fortune in school supplies while their children had fun at the event.

The Elks collected school supplies from its members and the public in the “Stuff the Bus” campaign from July 5-Aug. 5. Hundreds of school supplies and backpacks were organized by grade level and given away to eager students.

