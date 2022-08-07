LAKE PLAICID — The Lake Placid Elks hosted a Back to School Bash on Saturday, parents saved a small fortune in school supplies while their children had fun at the event.
The Elks collected school supplies from its members and the public in the “Stuff the Bus” campaign from July 5-Aug. 5. Hundreds of school supplies and backpacks were organized by grade level and given away to eager students.
Several parents said they were thankful for the supplies as the price of them has raised significantly with inflation. Most parents said the schools are asking for more supplies than in previous years. Jerome Smith attended the event with his three children who were enjoying the festivities inside the lodge. He tries to find family events to take the children to and was thrilled to attend the Back to School Bash with them.
“Everything has gone up,” he said. “This is going to help out a lot. It is going to make things a whole lot easier.”
The Elk’s Exhalted Ruler Crystel McCullough said the members of the lodge were pleased to host the event.
“This is to benefit the kids in the community,” she said. “It’s part of our motto: ‘Elks Care, Elks Share.’”
The Elks supplied more than school supplies. Walking tacos were served for lunch and strawberry shortcake. Toby’s Clowns were out in force with some creating balloon art while others painted faces.
Officers from the Lake Placid Police Department and deputies from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance. They took pictures with the children and handed out cookies. Perhaps the most popular law enforcement officer present was K-9 Waylon, who was handled by Deputy Tyler Bumby.
Waylon, a bloodhound was petted and posed with the children. He was a good sport at being “stabbed” with balloon swords.
Firefighters and EMTs from Highlands County Fire Rescue showed off their trucks and ambulances in the parking lot. Minnie and Mickey Mouse were a big hit for the children. Many kids and even K-9 Waylon visited and took a picture with them.
Music was played by the duo Game Plan 56.
“We wanted to let the kids have the experience,” Brittany Helton said.
Helton also said the Back to School Bash would help considerably with the items her children will need for school.
“They want so much, it’s triple what they wanted in the past,” she said.
If you missed out on the school supplies Saturday, there will be another chance today. The 19th annual Back to School Backpack Supplies Giveaway will take place at 3 p.m. at 101 Vision Street in Highway Park. In addition to school supplies, there will be hamburgers and hot dogs for supper. The event is being hosted by Hiway Park Black Businessmen, The Star Center and Highlands County Sheriff Office COPS ADAPT.