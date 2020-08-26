SEBRING — Jesse Cline Eller, 30, of Sebring was arrested on Friday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies and is being held in the county’s jail on an $11,000 bond. He is facing two counts of intimidation, write, send threat to kill or injure and aggravated stalking.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies investigated two instances of threats made by Eller on two separate days on Aug. 20. On Aug. 17, Eller allegedly sent a victim a video message via text. The deputy saw the suspect saying, “Police, Sebring PD, Sheriff Paul Blackman. This is Jesse Cline Eller. I am going to split (victim’s name withheld) head open with a crowbar. The one over there in that corner. It’s August 15.”
The victim saw a video from Facebook Messenger of her car leaving a local store with a threat to poison her. The victim said she was trying to help Eller out with his narcotics use.
On August 20, the report said Eller sent threats to kill a different victim by way of a communication device. She allegedly received messages from Facebook Messenger from Eller threatening her life and her child as well as her “clique.” The victim said she believed his threats because she said he was “strung out” on drugs. The video of her friend’s car leaving the shopping center was sent to her also.