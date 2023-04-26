She became a member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks four years ago, and today Amy Ellery is Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 exalted ruler, the fourth woman in the lodge’s 42-year history to hold the title.
After Ellery was installed as the president and executive officer of the lodge recently, she told the gathered membership of her plans for the lodge.
“My whole speech was about teamwork. We want to reach out to more people and have them join us as we do things for the community,” she said. “We need teamwork to do it.”
Ellery wants to continue such lodge programs as veterans services, benefit golf tournaments, youth recognition, children’s camp, and many other programs.
In fact, on Thursday, April 27, Ellery and the lodge scholarship chairperson, Sally Kinsey, will present $1,000 college scholarships each to two seniors at Lake Placid High School.
“We go into the school and present it to them,” Ellery said.
When the Upstate New York native moved to Lake Placid 17 years ago, she found a new home and community.
“I just love it here,” she said.
She found something, or someone else. Gordon Ellery, a long-time member of the lodge who has held the exalted ruler position himself.
“We have been together for five years,” she says, smiling. “We’ll be married for a year in July.”
So, when it came time for Amy to be lifted to her new office in March, husband Gordon – now a district deputy grand exalted ruler – did the honors. He works for the grand exalted ruler of the United States.
During an awards ceremony that same afternoon, Gordon was named an Officer of the Year, along with Jim Lind, another long-time member.
Like other community organizations, the Elks have a core of very active members who keep things going.
“We continue to grow the Lodge,” Amy Ellery said. “We work as one to help the community, that’s what the Elks do.”
John Holbrook, lodge advisor and past exalted ruler, said he expects great things from Amy Ellery.
“We have great confidence in her and know she will do a great job in this leadership position,” he said. “We know she will do a great job representing the Elks, guiding our programs to the benefit of the community.”