SEBRING — Tednille Drury-Smith has perhaps the best and most enviable of all job titles, “Director of Fun.” That’s right, she plans fun things for the Elliott Team Keller Williams of Highlands County.
Realty agency owners Norma and Mandy Elliott brought Drury-Smith on board to bring the the agents and the community together. She has had to get extremely creative during lockdown and social distancing, relying heavily on internet based activities.
Although the Elliott Team is located in Sebring and service all of Highlands County, Drury-Smith and her co-workers brainstormed with other Keller Williams personnel across the country. The first interactivity was spear-headed by Matt Nelson and was a bear hunt. It may sound scary but it wasn’t. The idea was based on the popular children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen.
Residents were encouraged to place teddy bears in their windows or on porches where they could be seen by parents driving their kids via map to all the homes.
A Spring Spruce Up was a contest to provide a yard makeover to a deserving person that has had problems keeping up with their yard work because of financial of health reasons. Three-time cancer survivor Carmen Guerrero’s story moved the team to pick her yard after her daughter-in-law nominated her.
The Local Superhero Contest took nominations for teachers and nurses to win a prize on May 5 and May 6 respectively. Once again, residents nominated their heroes and the winners were chosen from the entrants.
Drury-Smith said the Elliott Team had help with sponsors who gave prizes and helped with technical support such as with the virtual Trivia Night hosted by Ian Belinger.
The latest community event is a Class of 2020 send off and is also being done through social media platforms.
“Individuals and businesses can send their congratulations and encouraging words,” Drury-Smith said. “We want to let them know they haven’t been forgotten and acknowledge their huge accomplishment and moving on to the next step. We want to do our part in making them feel special.”
Mandy Elliott said she and her husband, Norm, wanted to change the company’s focus from “business and commission to community” in 2019. That’s when they brought Drury-Smith, the fun guru in.
“As a team we brainstormed ideas of what we could do to give back to the community that has supported us and is the reason for our success, the community that we all live in and love, and really make an impact,” Mandy said. “Her job is 100% to plan/coordinate all of our events and get community involvement.
“COVID-19 has definitely thrown us a curve ball when it comes to the events that we have scheduled — but we think Tenille has done a phenomenal job at being creative and coming up with innovative ideas to keep the community involved during these uncertain times. I am so proud of our entire team. Their passion for our community radiates in all aspects of their lives and overflows into their businesses.”
Norm and Mandy Elliott are the owners of the Elliott Team Keller Williams of Highlands County. Mandy Elliott is also a listing specialist. Other personnel are Matthew Nelson, sales manager; Cullen Wheeler, buyer specialist; Eric Rhoades, buyer specialist; and Ivan Barajas, buyer specialist.