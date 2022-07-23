SEBRING — Looking at Miguel Elliott’s Living Earth Structures is much like seeing creations from the mind of J.R.R. Tolkein. Elliott, AKA Sir Cobalot or Migz, has designed and constructed inexpensive and sustainable structures around the world. The California-based artisan has set his eyes on Highlands County and is interested in seeing the earthen structure movement take root across Florida.
Elliott began building in Florida when he was hired by the owners of Academy at the PARC to build cob classrooms for the children. Elliott, who has a million different cob puns, said the construction is similar to adobe, often seen in the southwestern states like New Mexico and other countries.
Elliott builds economical structures, anywhere from benches to houses, night clubs, fire-burning pizza ovens and for shelters after natural disasters to name a few.
The structures he builds are affectionately called “palletable cobins,” “cobthedrals” and at least a half dozen other unique names he has given them. Although the end product may look like adobe, cob is a bit different.
“Adobe is in the same family as the material I work with, it’s called cob,” Elliott explained. “Cob is a mixture of sand clay and straw, similar to adobe. Usually adobe is made into bricks, and then those are stacked together with a clay mortar, then a plaster is applied to protect it from the rain and so adobe construction is used all over the planet. It’s even estimated that half of the structures built on the planet are built out of Earth. In places where they don’t have hardware stores, and a system to rely on to get materials, they use what’s readily available, namely earth.”
The “cobins” Elliott uses are made from a recipe of sand and clay, while recycled pallets, hence the name, are used for “framing” and straw insulates the structure. Some of his creations also have roofs that are suitable for planting a small garden.
Recycled plastic and fibers, such as blankets, can also be used to insulate. Inside the “cobins” is about 15 degrees cooler than outside, according to Elliott.
Florida’s clay is not the best for building, so Elliott travels six hours to Georgia for clay, which he calls “Sweet Georgia Brown Clay.” Elliott has been using a combination of the Georgia clay, sand or crushed shell, if the sand is too fine and local packing clay, or baseball mound clay. He modifies the mixture depending on the location he is working in. Eventually, a lime plaster is used on the outside and is breathable. Rain/water makes the plaster stronger, according to Elliott. The buildings are fire resistant as well.
The pricing on the cobins can vary depending of the resources readily available. The Parc classrooms sit atop a large wooden platform, which Elliott said was probably $3,000. The roof was the biggest material cost on the project. The windows and doors would be the next in terms of expense. The walls didn’t cost much at all as they are pallets, straw and earth.
“As far as economical reasons for doing this structure, this kind of building, it makes a whole lot of sense. I would say it was maybe $4,000 in materials for this, and this is a 320-square-foot structure.”
Labor costs can vary as Elliott welcomes volunteers to learn the trade and apply it in other places. So far, volunteers have come in the form of students from the Academy and north Florida. Elliott loves to train new cobbers and feels it builds a sense of community. It is a great family activity for all ages and he sees it as an ag-tourism opportunity. What kid do you know who doesn’t want to play in the mud?
“That’s one of the huge advantages of this kind of construction is that children and people with no construction experience can be involved in helping to construct it,” Elliot explained. “For a school, that’s really important that the students have a sense of empowerment or ownership of the structure, and it just kind of gives them a deeper connection, you know, with the structure. Ideally, they can actually get to the point where they can learn the skill at school and go home and teach their parents how to build a bench or a small structure.”
The PARC’s founder, Colleen Paul-Hus, loves the “Hobbit”-like classrooms and explained why she went with cob instead of traditional materials.
“I think it’s a great learning experience and it’s hands-on for children. That’s what these are being used for, educational purposes. It’s not so intimidating to build something that is your own creation using cob,” Paul-Hus said. “It’s a great feeling while you work on it.”
Colleen’s daughter likes the classrooms, too. Paris Paul-Hus said her favorite part is to feel it between her toes while mixing it.
More of Elliott’s work can be seen at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden, a restaurant off The Circle in downtown Sebring. Elliott has created a pizza oven as well as a large circular table and mote where guests pull up a chair and help themselves to tasty bites that float by them in the mote.
In Oakland, California, Elliott was integral in turning a homeless camp under the freeways into a charming cobin village that was affordable, safe and transformative for its residents. Elliott is looking forward to many more such projects. He feels FEMA should look into the structures as a fast way of getting people sheltered quickly and inexpensively after natural disasters.
“I really think that of all building techniques, a palletabe cobin is really the best solution that I’ve come across for a super low cost,” Elliott said. “It’s quick to build, well insulated and fireproof; fire makes it stronger – turns it into ceramic. This could be a real solution to homelessness.”
Elliott helped to create the small shelters after a tsunami hit Thailand in 2004. He built cobins and a school there. He said one cob structure can be started and, while it was drying, another could be started and so forth.
“After a disaster, usually they get a whole lot of pallets of materials,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of recovered plastic, foam and materials that can be used for insulation.”
Elliott’s love of earthen structures started when he was in grade school. On a field trip his class visited the largest earthen structure in Northern California built by General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo in the 1840s and is still standing. Elliott worked with his father and he was familiar with mixing sand and clay.
After seeing a video on earthen building while in college, Elliott felt his calling.
“I just knew without a doubt, this is it. This is what I’m dedicating my life to,” Elliott said.
Elliott has a beautiful book available for purchase. He can be reached through his website livingearthstructures.com