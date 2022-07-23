SEBRING — Looking at Miguel Elliott’s Living Earth Structures is much like seeing creations from the mind of J.R.R. Tolkein. Elliott, AKA Sir Cobalot or Migz, has designed and constructed inexpensive and sustainable structures around the world. The California-based artisan has set his eyes on Highlands County and is interested in seeing the earthen structure movement take root across Florida.

Elliott began building in Florida when he was hired by the owners of Academy at the PARC to build cob classrooms for the children. Elliott, who has a million different cob puns, said the construction is similar to adobe, often seen in the southwestern states like New Mexico and other countries.

Recommended for you