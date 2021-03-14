SEBRING — The Heartland Association of Realtors announced Mandy Elliott, of The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, is the 2020 Realtor of the Year. Though the annual awards banquet and presenting of the actual award has been postponed due to COVID, Elliott was announced as the winner by 2019 Realtor of the Year, Cullen Wheeler of The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, via a Zoom meeting in February.
Elliott was also named Realtor of the Year in 2018 so this marks the second time she has received this prestigious award.
“I was floored,” Elliott said when she found out she was the recipient. “I was extremely flattered and humbled to receive this award once again.”
Elliott was recommended by her peers and a committee voted to determine who should receive the award. The award is not only based on sales but is given to those who have provided outstanding service to their profession, their community, and to the local Realtor association.
“We have a lot of incredible, professional Realtors in our association who care deeply about our profession as well as our community. I was humbled to be nominated with such good company,” she said.
Elliott has been a licensed Realtor since 1995, selling real estate in both Michigan and Florida over the years.
Elliott is currently the Heartland Association of Realtors & Heartland MLS board of directors’ secretary, in addition to running The Elliott Team for the last eight consecutive years.
Mandy Elliott can be reached at 863-658-3780.