In an effort to set their listings a part from the 600-plus homes for sale in the Multiple Listing Service and give their sellers a selling advantage, Norm and Mandy Elliott came up with an incredible incentive for buyers agents to show and sell their listings.
To qualify, a local agent had to show and sell a participating Elliott Team listing. Once qualified, they were in the running for a $10,000 Agent Mega Bonus. If more than one participating listing was sold by an agent, they would receive “extra lives” in a planned competition.
On March 5, The Elliott Team invited all of the qualifying selling agents (and their brokers) to Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant. There were 10 agents in attendance who participated in the trivia contest.
Cheryl Oxsalida, with RE/MAX Realty Plus, was the only contestant in attendance who sold more than one participating property. That proved to be important as everyone participating got a trivia question wrong. Oxsailda had another “life” in the game, which allowed her to re-enter as the last agent standing and she took home the $10,000 prize.
“I did not even realize that I had won,” Oxsalida said, “and I honestly didn’t even think this contest was real until I was presented with the check. This is unbelievable.”
Oxsalida vowed to continue showing listings from the Elliott Team.
“With the hundreds of homes that are for sale and on the market right now, this is a sure fire way for our customers to get a level up on their competition,” Mandy Elliott said. “Agents are not only looking specifically for our listings, but they are spending more time inside the home, pointing out key features and really selling the home.”
If you would like more information on how to have your home be one of The Elliott Teams participating Mega Bonus listings, The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty can be reached at 863-658-3780.