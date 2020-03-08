The Elliott Team closed out a strong 2019 with a huge award from Keller Williams, being named the top group for the year for closed transactions.
The award isn’t just for Highlands County, either. It covers the entire South Florida Region, which spans from Tampa to Key West — a total of 34 market centers with more than 7,000 real estate agents.
Norman and Mandy Elliott also received the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Award.
“I want to thank our community and ‘forever clients’ who we consider friends and family for the continued support,” Norman Elliott said. “We really do try to make sure everyone has the best experience ever when we are entrusted with helping our community members with such an important life event.
“Just to be in the running against the amazingly talented teams from Tampa/Clearwater south to Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami is hard to even comprehend, let alone our small team from Sebring being the top selling team in the region.”
For the year, the Elliott Team closed 362 transactions totaling more than $54 million, making The Elliott Team #1 in Highlands County for the seventh consecutive year.
Contact the Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty at 863-658-3780 or by visiting www.ElliottTeam.com.