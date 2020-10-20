SEBRING — With the United States still in troubled times, the Highlands News-Sun asked each candidate for the U.S. Congress what they see as the best solutions.
Among those questions was what the federal government could do to support small business hurt by the pandemic.
Allan L. Ellison, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 17, said the first step is getting the Senate to support the Heroes Act, passed Oct. 1 by the House Committee on Appropriations.
Ellison points out that his opponent, incumbent Representative Greg Steube, voted against the Heroes Act on Oct. 1.
Stuebe did, however, vote in favor of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act on March 4.
The Heroes Act has funds for federal agencies and economic assistance to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, Ellison said, including billions to expand unemployment benefits; increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, utilities payments and job training for low-income individuals, and increase aid to disabled veterans by 25%.
This will help people redirect funds to start, help or expand business, Ellison said.
It provides each individual with another $1,200 stimulus check and would reimburse healthcare providers for lost revenue, cover COBRA premium costs for laid off employees, eliminate cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment, and increase funding for testing, contact tracing and health agencies/centers.
Ellison said it also would expand the employee retention credit, provide credits for employer expenses, extend/expand paid leave and provide a 90% income credit for self-employed individuals to help small business and employee retention.
Hazard pay for essential workers would get a boost, as would communication, like the U.S. Postal Service. Money would bolster pensions/retirement, agricultural spending and limited business loss deductions.
Other stimuli include income-tax reductions, student loan relief, higher education funding and housing assistance, including an emergency rental assistance fund and a homeowner’s assistance fund.
Eviction and foreclosure moratoriums would expand, also, Ellison said, going another year and covering all renters and homeowners rather than specific cases as in the CARES Act.
If elected, Ellison would like to introduce a bill to streamline the Small Business Administration process for seed capital to start and grow businesses.
Ellison wants to bring back the Patriot Express Loan to help military veterans get access to low-interest business loans.
Veterans, he said, are suffering loss heavily. Between 18 to 22 veterans commit suicide each day from depression fueled by PTSD, survivor’s guilt or low self-esteem from readjustment to civilian life.
“When you add the loss of a business in a COVID environment to the mix, the problem becomes much more dire,” Ellison said. “I am working to end this.”
Improve race relations
Ellison said America, sadly, has always had low regard for people of color.
“This disdain, hatred, disregard, disrespect and lack of empathy towards people of color is the primary reason why race relations in America have been strained for so long,” Ellison said.
His solution starts with communication, in town halls and other community forums.
People should examine and challenge their and others’ assumptions, he said, and work to improve the system, especially in law enforcement, the courts and immigration processes that Ellison said, do not live up to “the essence of what this country was built upon or should be.”
He suggests comprehensive education reform to ensure history books include all people’s contributions to America and the world and build a better appreciation for one another.
He wants to reduce minimum and maximum sentencing guidelines and encourage more people of color to go into law enforcement, social work, law, politics and medicine.
Ellison also encourages leaders to begin to speak with love and unity instead of divisive language, as well as asking news and entertainment media to examine their portrayals of people of color.
“We have a great deal of work to do, but the work must be done if we are to have better race relations in America,” Ellison said.
Change the Affordable Care Act
The Affordable Care Act is there to provide health insurance coverage and better quality healthcare and health insurance, regulate the health insurance industry and reduce healthcare-related spending in the U.S. Ellison said.
The Pre-existing Condition Insurance Plan helps adults who would not get coverage otherwise because of a pre-existing condition.
Right now, insurance companies can’t deny/cancel coverage or charge higher rates for pre-existing conditions, like cancer, diabetes or pregnancy.
However, the current administration announced in 2018 it would no longer support these provisions, Ellison said.
While no policy is perfect, Ellison said the ACA has, for the most part, provided healthcare to over 20 million people who would not have had it, and he wants to go further to establish Universal Health Care for all Americans, regardless of socioeconomic status.
He said he has a plan to achieve universal coverage without cutting spending to other social programs or raising taxes, which he will unveil once elected.