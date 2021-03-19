Elmer M. Schrader
Elmer Morris Schrader, age 93, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born July 2, 1927 in Monroeton, Pennsylvania to William Floyd Schrader and Laura (Jennings) Schrader. He worked as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, served in the U.S. Navy as a radarman during World War II, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1989, coming from Remsen, New York.
Elmer is survived by his sons, Mark Schrader of Avon Park, Florida, Todd (Liz) Schrader of Dunnellon, Florida, Barry Schrader (Christy) of St. Augustine, Florida, Ralph Schrader (Kelsey) of Columbus, Ohio, and William Schrader (Erica) of Davenport, Florida; sister, Jean Buehler of Sebring, Florida; brother, Paul Schrader of St. Petersburg, Florida; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (Thayer) Schrader, and 14 siblings.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Florida National Cemetery.
