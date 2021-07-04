SEBRING — Elsa lost some of her bite Friday overnight, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to downgrade her from a hurricane to a tropical storm at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Nevertheless, forecasters still believe there’s a good chance the storm will hit Florida, which led Gov. Ron DeSantis Saturday morning to declare a State of Emergency Saturday morning for Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
The weakening occurred as the storm approached Jamaica, Cuba and other islands in the Eastern Caribbean, said Austen Flannery, a NWS meteorologist in Tampa. He said Elsa lacks the well-defined eye wall of hurricanes.
“It’s not as strong,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. “Elsa is very disorganized, and it’s pretty ragged in shape. The upper level circulation and lower level circulation have separated; it can’t get its act together.”
The rapidly advancing storm could further weaken as it passes over Caribbean islands and re-enters the Straits of Florida, Flannery said.
“Cuba is pretty mountainous, which could keep it weak or weaken it further,” he said.
The pattern of heavy afternoon washouts and thunderstorms in our area will continue on Independence Day and Monday, Flannery said, “until the area could begin to feel the effects of the storm later in the week. NWS tracking maps on Saturday put the storm’s eye offshore of Naples around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The U.S. Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aka, “Hurricane Hunters” as well as National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft will continuously fly into the system as it nears the Florida coasts, Flannery said.
He said there were no other areas of concern in the Caribbean Saturday afternoon.
Florida residents — veterans of many hurricanes — probably already have their hurricane supplies organized and at the ready, but if not, it’s time to do so, Flannery said.
“If this one doesn’t pan out, another one probably will. This is just the middle of hurricane season, and Elsa may not be the last one this season.”