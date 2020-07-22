This letter is to endorse Don Elwell for the Clerk of Courts. I was first introduced to Mr. Elwell when I bought a truck from Alan Jay Ford in 2013. If I remember correctly, at that time, Mr. Elwell was the director of marketing and PR. My interaction with him at that time left me with the impression that this was one seriously genuine person.
I decided to follow Mr. Elwell on social media (and specifically during Irma). This is a man who truly cares about our community and its people. With the efforts he has made on behalf of his community, helping as many as he can through our tough times, I am proud to support Don Elwell as the best choice to become the next Clerk of Courts.
Phil Earnshaw
Lake Placid