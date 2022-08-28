SEBRING — After noon Friday, with no changes to the ballot counts, Highlands County elections officials declared Don Elwell the new county commissioner for District 2.
He will replace Kathy Rapp, who was elected to the seat in 2020 when he resigned it to run for Clerk of the Courts.
“I’m really excited about it. I wasn’t sure how that was going to feel,” Elwell said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team of new commissioners.”
Every vote indeed matters and this election proved more than most.
With all 25 precincts counted and all provisional ballots checked, Elwell has 50.42% of the 18.439 ballots cast in the District 2 race, or 9,297 votes.
Rapp carried 49.58% — 9,142 votes.
She still has a couple of months to serve before Elwell gets sworn in, said she was very proud of the work that’s taken place over the last 22 months.
Those include renewing the fire and garbage assessments, finding a solution to the recycling issue, strengthening the ordinance against leaving dogs tethered alone, and most of all, having the county drop the millage rate.
Cuts and budget sacrifices have made it possible to cut the property tax rate for the first time in 14 years to 8.10 mills, the lowest in eight years.
Rapp said she will continue to serve on boards governing handling of waters in and around Lake Istokpoga. She said more work needs to be done on housing, economic development and both water drainage and supply.
“There’s going to be a lot to do in Florida with water,” Rapp said.
She said project costs are high in that arena, and $6 million projects are hard to afford when the county can’t come up with the $1.5 million 25% match.
With housing, she said there is still a great need for workforce housing. She was glad that the county was able to help the Housing Authority finish some much needed projects.
Elwell said one thing he’d like to see continue from his previous tenure on the Board — 2010-2020 — ins continued improvements of the first responder system, including more benefits and incentives for volunteer firefighters.
He said he would also love to take a look at increasing and enhancing recreation opportunities for children and families, especially if the county can get extra dollars from grants.
“That would benefit our quality of life,” Elwell said.
He also recalled progress made at having the Florida Department of Transportation continue to improve safety at problem intersections on some of the county’s most dangerous roads.
Rapp said she thought that the five commissioners have worked well together in the last two years, and she hopes to see that continue.
Will she continue to serve somewhere in some capacity?
“I’ll always be concerned with the community I grew up in,” Rapp said.
Elwell has not yet worked with the other three commissioners who were elected with Rapp in 2020.
“There are ideas I have that could mesh well with their skills,” Elwell said. “We could be a high-performing team to move the county forward.”
By the time he takes office, commissioners may have chosen a new county administrator, too.
“I’m looking forward to joining them in November,” Elwell said.