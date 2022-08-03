SEBRING — Former County Commissioner Don Elwell is seeking to regain his former seat representing District 2 on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Elwell was first elected to HCBoCC in 2010. Early voting begins on Aug. 11 and regular voting is Aug. 23.
He left the position to seek the elected office of Highlands County Clerk of Courts when it became vacant in 2002. Kathy Rapp was elected to fill his open position and remains the incumbent.
In our spotlight on the candidates, all were asked the same questions for fairness.
Elwell said he supports terms limits and explained Highlands County does not have them because we are not a charter county. “Personally, I support them. If the citizens want them for our county, we’ll need to become a ‘charter county,’ which is a bit of a longer process, but one that can help protect our county from State governmental overreach also,” he replied in an email.
Elwell said there were “several things” the county could do to bring in new businesses and retain them and gave some examples.
“First, we can proactively reach out to businesses and creatively market to those that would be a good ‘fit’ for our county,” he said. “We can also actively seek grants and opportunities that enhance the infrastructure a business might want in order to come here. I’d personally like to set up a process/program that can reward our local businesses wishing to expand, as they often get overlooked in this process.
“If elected, I’d like to see more regular updates from the county’s Economic Development team so we can measure results and adjust strategies as needed. Lastly, I’d like to further streamline restrictions and bureaucracy that may unnecessarily hamper prospective businesses when comparing Highlands to other Florida counties.”
Elwell points to his history of being available to those he represents across multiple platforms and promises the same availability if elected again.
“I have worked very hard to become the most accessible elected official in recent county history,” He said. “Whether in person, via text, telephone, Messenger or Facebook, I am always available to help. I work for our citizens during the day, evenings, weekends and even late nights to try and get answers for our residents. I’ve even hosted over 20 town hall-style meetings so I could both speak – and listen to – all of the citizens that I was lucky enough to represent. If elected county commissioner, I will continue to be incredibly accessible and responsive to our citizens.”
While Elwell is a transplant to the county, he is a long-term resident.
“I arrived in Highlands County in September of 2002, so I’ll be celebrating 20 years in a couple months,” he said. “I’ve loved nearly every minute of it and can’t say enough about this wonderful community.”
Elwell has held several positions dealing with public service.
“(I) was elected county commissioner in 2010 and appointed to the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged in 2022. I’ve also served on over 25 community committees and boards since arriving in Highlands County,” he said.
Elwell stated why he feels he is the best candidate for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners District 2 seat.
“I have worked tirelessly to be an elected leader who actively reaches out to constituents and exhaustively researches every issue in order to make the best decisions for the people who elected me to represent them. Rather than creating a website or social media page only during an election, then ignoring it until the next election as so many politicians do, I’ve consistently maintained a very large, active presence online, helping thousands of our citizens through Hurricane Irma, COVID-19 and other important crises. I promise to continue to share important information and help others with that presence, working alongside the other commissioners to work as a high-functioning team that will be united in getting us through this economic recession as quickly and safely as possible.
“I strongly feel that there is no place for party politics or special interests at the local level, and promise to work to be the voice of all parties and ideologies. Coupled with my educational background in accounting and finance, I have the ability to ask tough questions, stretch every tax dollar and make the decisions to best serve our incredible community and its residents. I would be honored to be your voice in serving as county commissioner, and ask for your vote on or before Aug. 23.”