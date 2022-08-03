SEBRING — Former County Commissioner Don Elwell is seeking to regain his former seat representing District 2 on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Elwell was first elected to HCBoCC in 2010. Early voting begins on Aug. 11 and regular voting is Aug. 23.

He left the position to seek the elected office of Highlands County Clerk of Courts when it became vacant in 2002. Kathy Rapp was elected to fill his open position and remains the incumbent.

