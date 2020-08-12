Several times I've called on him (Don Elwell) for help and he doesn't even represent my district! Why? He does the work of the people and will make an excellent Clerk of Courts. He works hard ... digs deep for information, and listens to the needs of people, while explaining where holdups are at and why! My husband and I have been to several of his town hall meetings in the past and when I needed real help he responded within several hours and he doesn't know us from Adam.
Don Elwell will make an excellent get-the-job-done type of elected official. He deserves our vote while so many elected officials sit on their hands and enjoy the status quo.
Three examples are:
1) All blue trash cans had been emptied and back out of sight. Ours? Still on the street – full! I got a hold of Don and Waste Connections had to make a special trip out here to pick up ours. Without Don next Wednesday wasn't soon enough. Ugh!
2) My next door neighbor is 92 and totally cared for by a brother- in-law who lives with him. Family from Virginia came to clean out and placed a "dead" recliner out on the street for Waste to pick up last week as bulk waste. After trying to call Waste for two days no one answered the phone or even able to leave a message. I emailed Don last Sunday night and the recliner was out there on the street. We were ready not to miss our week for pickup but Waste needs to be called. Last Monday at 3:11 p.m., Don emailed us that he not only called the Waste rep but the county administrator.
3) Our garbage, etc. collection day is Wednesday. Waste has been pretty good about recycling and yard waste pickup but when maggots are in the blue trash cans because Waste didn't pick up on Wednesday and did so some time Thursday ( we have bear and raccoon sightings plenty) Don put the pedal to the medal for inefficiency! There are other examples ... enough.
P.S. About the recliner on the street, Don wanted to know whether it was picked up or not .... he follows up - not much slips by him.
Joyce T. Machotka
Dr. Sam V. Machotka II DVM PhD