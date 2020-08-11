The reasons I’m supporting Don Elwell for Clerk of Courts: He has a great voting record for the county issues and is a very personable person who cares about the people of this community. He also goes way out of his way more then any other candidate or county commissioner to make sure the public has the most up-to-date information about county happenings about Covid [sic] and other things. He is very impressive in how much time he actually takes to make sure the public is informed.
He truly cares about this community and the communication that is needed in the Clerk’s office. He has experience in county happenings but isn’t so far deep in politics to let the Clerk of Court’s office let things be business as usual. He has ideas to make the Clerk’s office more efficient and to have, as I just stated prior, for better communication. He isn’t afraid to communicate the wrongs and rights in the government.
Don is the candidate who is for the people not just a politician trying to keep his job; he wants to contribute to make it better.
Clarissa Copeland
Sebring