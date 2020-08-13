It is my pleasure to endorse Don Elwell for the position of Highlands County Clerk of Courts. I have never observed another elected official who is more attuned to the pulse of this county than Don. He is very diligent to make himself available to his constituents and he seeks out the input and opinions of everyone who is willing to share with him, even if he does not necessarily agree with their opinion or position. He is firm in his ideals, but he is also willing to adjust his position if it is shown that he is in the wrong.
Most of all, he is tireless in his drive to serve the residents of Highlands County. He proves this in many of his actions, but this was most evident in his relentless efforts to share as much information as he could in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Don became a one-person information center and provided any and all information that he could obtain on post-hurricane assistance, relief supplies, status of electrical service restoration, reopening of stores and gas stations, and any other related information that could aid in the recovery from this storm.
I feel that, if elected, Don will show the same energy, enthusiasm, and innovation to the performance of his duties as Clerk of Courts as he has demonstrated as County Commissioner.
I call on all residents of Highland County to cast their votes for Don Elwell as Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
Ron Zachary
Avon Park