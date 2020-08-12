I’m fairly new to politics in Florida since moving to Highlands County in January 2015 but I strongly believe in knowing what’s happening on the local level. Don Elwell has proven to be an excellent communicator who is level-headed and does not get bogged down in the weeds of Republican vs Democratic politics. He listens to both sides, does his research and finds the truth.
Attending his Town Hall meetings, including the discussion about protecting the Second Amendment, the HC commissioner’s meetings, reading his daily updates on COVID-19 and his, sometimes hourly, updates before, during and after hurricane Irma have been essential for an informed citizenry. He truly cares about all the people of Highlands County and has represented us well.
I support Don Elwell for the position of Highlands County Clerk of Courts and ask my fellow citizens to vote and consider joining me in electing Don Elwell. Thank you.
Karen Palino
Sebring