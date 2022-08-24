SEBRING — As of press time Tuesday, Don Elwell had secured the District 2 seat on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, again.
It was not, however, anywhere near a landslide. Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said her office still needed to count and confirm the referred and provisional ballots, but there were only 10 provisional ballots – five from early voting and five from Tuesday.
There were 64 referred ballots, she said, and as of 8:37 p.m., 13 had been cured. Referred ballots are those that had errors of various types. The remaining 51 ballots are waiting on the voters to come in and correct those errors, Healy said.
Elwell, preferring to await official results, declined to comment on the results Tuesday night. Healy said the deadline for voters to confirm their ballots is Friday.
With 25 of 25 precincts reported Tuesday and 18,406 votes cast, Elwell had just 50.42% of the vote, or 9,280 of this primary’s voters.
If confirmed, those results would narrowly edge out fellow Republican Kathy Rapp, who had held the seat since being elected in 2020 to finish out Elwell’s remaining term. Elwell vacated his seat in 2020 for what turned out to be an unsuccessful run for Clerk of Courts.
Rapp, at the end of the night Tuesday, had 49.58% of the vote — 9,126 votes.
In Florida, a machine recount is triggered when the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% total votes for office, according to Ballotpedia.org.
If that machine recount returns a margin of defeat less than or equal to 0.25% of total votes, a manual recount of over/under votes occurs, Ballotpedia.org states.
However, in Florida, a full or partial recount can not be requested.
In this primary, out of the 68,197 active eligible voters, Healy’s office reported Tuesday night that 19,203 people voted, equivalent to roughly 28.16%.
In early and mail-in ballots counted prior to Tuesday, Elwell did well, with 5,510 ballots or 51.73% of the vote, with 1,660 of those in early votes and 3.850 by mail.
Rapp had 5,141 ballots, or 48.27%, before Tuesday, with 1,702 in early votes and 3,439 by mail.
Their contest had 791 under votes prior to Tuesday — ballots where the voter selected neither candidate.
The 11,145 ballots cast on Tuesday accounted for 16.34% of active eligible voters.
Elwell, first elected to the board in 2010, served 10 years on the board. He said he supports term limits, though Highlands does not impose them.
Prior to the election, he said he plans to reach out to constituents, continuing his monthly town hall meetings. He also pledged to research every issue to make good decisions.
He also has said he sees no need for party politics or special interests at the local level, and promises to be the voice of all constituents.