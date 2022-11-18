SEBRING — Don Elwell was sworn in on Tuesday morning as a District 2 County Commissioner and District 4 Commissioner Arlene Tuck was sworn in for a second term during Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commissioner regular meeting.
Tuck was re-elected to office and Elwell was elected once again on Nov. 8. Tuck was sworn in by Judge Peter Estrada and Elwell by Rev. Richard Norris of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Tuck used her mother-in-law’s Bible for the swearing-in ceremony. Her son, Andy, held the Bible for her while her friends were gathered around her in support.
Elwell used the same Bible as Tuck because he forgot his. He would publicly thank her later. Elwell’s wife Sherie stood at his side. The couple would celebrate their 15th anniversary just a couple days later. Elwell said it meant a lot to him to have her standing by his side ... for the last 15 years and on the day he was sworn into office once again.
The commissioners serve their districts for terms of four years. Elwell and Tuck will serve this term from November 2022 through November 2026. Elwell, like all commissioners, lives in the district he serves.
Elwell won the election by unseating incumbent Kathy Rapp. Elwell is no stranger to the County Commission as he previously held the seat from 2010 to 2020. In 2020 he resigned his commissioner’s seat for an unsuccessful bid for the Highlands County Clerk of Court position. When Rapp’s seat came up for re-election, Elwell ran for his former seat and won.
“It’s gone really, really well so far,” Elwell said Thursday. “I’m honored to work with such a high performing group of commissioners who care so much about the county.”
Elwell said he thought about getting back into the political arena in March.
“I looked at the current commissioners and how they operated and felt I still had something to offer to what they were doing to make us all more effective,” Elwell said.
Elwell said he will be choosing the committees soon.
Tuck was re-elected for her second and self-proclaimed, final term as a commissioner. Tuck is in favor of term limits, and would have liked to have them put in place for commissioners. However, she found only chartered counties can impose term limits and Highlands is not chartered. She vows to term limit herself.
Tuck had many people tell her she would win the election and retain her seat but she knew nothing was guaranteed.
“I was surprised by how much I won,” Tuck said. “I am very proud to know that I have so many friends and people who support me. It makes me feel like I am doing a good job.”
Tuck was a member of the Lake Placid Town Council for years before she resigned ahead of a successful run at County Commission.
Tuck will also be choosing her committees soon although she would like to remain on the same ones as before, which include Veterans Service Advisory Committee, Heartland Cooperative Library, Transportation Disadvantaged and 10 County Coalition for Lake Okeechobee.