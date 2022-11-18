SEBRING — Don Elwell was sworn in on Tuesday morning as a District 2 County Commissioner and District 4 Commissioner Arlene Tuck was sworn in for a second term during Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commissioner regular meeting.

Tuck was re-elected to office and Elwell was elected once again on Nov. 8. Tuck was sworn in by Judge Peter Estrada and Elwell by Rev. Richard Norris of Trinity Lutheran Church.

