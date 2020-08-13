The current field of candidates for local office is rich with individuals who have dedicated their time and effort to the betterment of Highlands County and its citizens. I am writing in support of one of these candidates, Don Elwell, whom I believe will continue to serve our community to an even greater capacity in the role of Clerk of Courts.
I have worked on several educational initiatives with Mr. Elwell and have seen first-hand that he is personally dedicated to supporting our community. Professionally, Mr. Elwell has proven that he is committed to represent Highlands County citizens, be it during relatively calm times dealing with issues such as trash pick-up, budget, etc., or in times of crisis recalling his diligent work to procure resources, supports, and information for Highlands County residents after a devastating hurricane. In an age where the inner workings of government across the nation are questioned by some, Mr. Elwell has shown a clear desire for open communication with the public and a level of transparency that is appreciated by many.
With regard to experience, I believe that his years in the business sector successfully managing large teams of diverse individuals and large budgets will be of importance. His experience with public service as a county commissioner, often serving as a voice for citizens who have reached out to him because of his high level of trust, will serve as a strong foundation for his role as our next Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
I invite you to join me in support of Don Elwell when you mark your ballots this election season.
John Varady
Lake Placid