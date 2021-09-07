SEBRING — Home and community gardening has become a trend over the last decade, partly to beat high grocery bills, but also as a way toward a simpler life.
For some, gardening is not that simple. While community gardens have taken off, people bound to wheelchairs may not find them easy to use. That’s why Emanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring has found a way to let everyone get their hands in the soil, even if they can’t reach the ground.
It’s called “Garden of Hope,” and will be ADA-accessible. The idea of a community garden had already circulated around the church, and members have already picked out a spot on the southwest corner of the property.
“Early in 2020, we were trying to think of something different that our church could do,” said Steve Wills, a leader in the church’s Shepherd’s Pantry project.
That’s when No Kid Hungry reached out to the church, said Pastor George Miller. That program feeds children in schools, but has not been able to because of COVID-19, he said.
“We got on their radar,” Miller said.
He said the church applied for and received a $26,500 grant from No Kid Hungry and another $1,000 grant from the UCC Conference to expand their Shepherd’s Pantry program to include a community refrigerator and an ADA-accessible community garden — something anyone can use, even from a wheelchair.
Called “Garden of Hope,” its beds, as described by Diane Griffith, team leader for the garden project, will sit raised above an asphalt surface for ease of access, constructed from halves of thick-grade plastic drainage culverts, lumber and irrigation — all donated by local suppliers.
Griffith’s husband, an architect, has drafted designs, she said, from hand-drawn concepts by other team members. She and Wills said the concept has been a team effort, not only among church members, but also among businesses in the community whose owners and workers wanted to help.
“God planted a seed,” Wills said. “It is beginning to sprout.”
Griffith said the 10-foot-long beds will be 3.5 feet wide, double-hulled to allow drainage holes in the top layer to funnel water out from under them, and will have weed barriers and soil ready for planting. The garden will have fences, “to keep the critters out, as much as possible” Griffith said.
“It’s not ‘half an acre,’” Griffith said, “but it’s a place to start. The people we’re going to serve probably have never gardened before.”
She said Garden of Hope will accommodate anyone who wants to grow organically. Best of all, there will be room to expand, once they are sure it works, Griffith said.
How soon will it be up? It may take a little while. Originally planned for October or November, it may be until December. Miller, Wills and Griffith said a number of church volunteers plan to be gone during September, some for retreats and many for relief efforts in other parts of the South, including areas recently hit by Hurricane Ida.
“We have adjusted our timeline,” Griffith said. “We want to hit the winter growing season.”
Meanwhile, Shepherd’s Pantry has gone in the last year from providing 500 pounds of food per month to 800 pounds, helping 150 families each month, along with assisting the Boys & Girls Club and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters programs with 20 bags of food each month.
Miller said while people talk of big miracles, such Christ feeding thousands with five loaves and two fish, someone — disciples — had to hand out the bread and fish. People who believe in making a difference, like those who have helped with this project, make things happen, Miller said.